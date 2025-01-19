Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 19, 2025, is 21.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.94 °C and 24.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.88 °C and 27.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 260.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 20, 2025
|21.27
|Sky is clear
|January 21, 2025
|24.31
|Sky is clear
|January 22, 2025
|25.23
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|25.73
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|26.11
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|24.94
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|23.60
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025
