Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 30, 2024, is 36.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 39.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.34 °C and 38.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 39.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 103.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.34 °C and 38.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 39.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 103.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 31, 2024
|36.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|30.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|32.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|31.73 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|33.74 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|35.12 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.09 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.58 °C
|Broken clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy