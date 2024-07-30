 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 30, 2024, is 36.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 39.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.34 °C and 38.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 39.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 103.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 31, 2024 36.8 °C Moderate rain
August 1, 2024 30.84 °C Moderate rain
August 2, 2024 32.52 °C Moderate rain
August 3, 2024 31.73 °C Light rain
August 4, 2024 32.21 °C Light rain
August 5, 2024 33.74 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 35.12 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on July 30, 2024

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On