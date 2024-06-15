Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 15, 2024, is 41.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.99 °C and 47.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 37.34 °C and 48.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.99 °C and 47.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 93.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|46.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|45.98 °C
|Few clouds
|June 18, 2024
|44.45 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 19, 2024
|44.23 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|42.7 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|41.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|41.23 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.48 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|36.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
