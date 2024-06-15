 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 15, 2024, is 41.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.99 °C and 47.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 37.34 °C and 48.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 32.99 °C and 47.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 93.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 16, 2024 46.7 °C Sky is clear
June 17, 2024 45.98 °C Few clouds
June 18, 2024 44.45 °C Broken clouds
June 19, 2024 44.23 °C Light rain
June 20, 2024 42.7 °C Light rain
June 21, 2024 41.13 °C Light rain
June 22, 2024 41.23 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds
Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on June 15, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
