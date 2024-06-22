Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 35.2 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
Jun 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 22, 2024, is 40.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.2 °C and 44.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.5 °C and 45.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 35.2 °C and 44.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 154.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 23, 2024
|43.08 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|42.71 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|42.85 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|39.1 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|33.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 28, 2024
|33.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|29.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.59 °C
|Scattered clouds
