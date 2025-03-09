Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.55 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 9, 2025, is 30.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.55 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Lucknow weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.48 °C and 35.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 16.55 °C and 32.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 10, 2025 30.61 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 32.82 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 34.79 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 37.79 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 38.21 Overcast clouds March 15, 2025 37.97 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 38.79 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.47 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.3 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.44 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.51 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 34.25 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.78 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.