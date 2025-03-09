Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.55 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 09, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 9, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 9, 2025, is 30.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.55 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.

Lucknow weather update on March 09, 2025
Lucknow weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.48 °C and 35.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 16.55 °C and 32.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 10, 202530.61Sky is clear
March 11, 202532.82Sky is clear
March 12, 202534.79Sky is clear
March 13, 202537.79Sky is clear
March 14, 202538.21Overcast clouds
March 15, 202537.97Sky is clear
March 16, 202538.79Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.47 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.11 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.3 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru30.44 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.51 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad34.25 °C Sky is clear
Delhi29.78 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

