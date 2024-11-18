Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.36 °C, check weather forecast for November 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 19, 2024 25.96 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 25.04 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 25.92 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 25.99 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 26.8 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 27.13 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 27.01 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.99 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.53 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.56 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on November 18, 2024, is 23.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.36 °C and 29.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.29 °C and 28.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 176.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

