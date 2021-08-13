Lucknowites to pay less for e-buses’ rides from Aug 15

The Lucknow City Transport Services Limited, which runs the electric buses in the state capital, has announced the revised bus fares, to be effective from August 15.

According to a press statement issued by Lucknow City Transport Services Limited, fare of electricity-powered buses has been revised at par with CNG buses in Lucknow. Till now, electric buses had higher fares, but to promote its usage the charges for these buses have been reduced for one year. To encourage people to use electric buses more, state minister Ashutosh Tandon had on July 20 announced to reduce the bus fares.

Now, for upto first 3km a passenger will have to pay ₹5 instead of the earlier ₹10, and ₹11 for upto 6km instead of ₹15. For upto 25 km, the fare will be ₹32 instead of ₹35 earlier. The maximum fare will be ₹37 for over 25km instead of ₹47, the statement said.

There are 40 electric buses running on different routes and more buses will be on road in the coming weeks, it added.