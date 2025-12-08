Lucknow’s air turns poor again as AQI slips to 208

Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow woke up to a hazy Sunday as its air quality slipped back to the ‘poor’ category for the first time this December as the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin recorded an AQI of 208. Last time Lucknow officially reported ‘poor’ air was on November 25, when the Air Quality Index had touched 219. (For Representation)

This marks a fresh deterioration after nearly two weeks of relatively cleaner air. The last time Lucknow officially reported ‘poor’ air was on November 25, when the Air Quality Index (AQI) had touched 219. The Central Pollution Control Board categorises AQI values between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and above 400 as ‘severe’.

Officials say the deterioration in the city’s air quality is linked to falling temperatures, reduced wind speed and increased particulate accumulation over the weekend. “The weather conditions created a stagnant air layer, trapping pollutants close to the ground and pushing AQI levels sharply upward,” said a weatherman.

All six live monitoring stations across the city reflected the worsening trend, with several recording readings deep into the ‘poor’ range. The highest pollution level was reported from Talkatora District Industries Centre, where the AQI shot up to 268, indicating a heavy build-up of PM2.5. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lucknow, also reported an alarming AQI of 232, while Gomti Nagar registered 221, both firmly in the ‘poor’ bracket.

Other stations showed similar distressing numbers with BR Ambedkar University at 205, Kukrail picnic spot at 168 (moderate, but rising), Lalbagh remained the least polluted among active sites with an AQI of 137, though still in the ‘moderate’ category.

Environmental experts warn that the early-winter dip in air quality may persist unless the city experiences stronger winds or rain. “This is the typical December pattern once wind speed drops below 5 km/h, particulate matter starts accumulating rapidly,” said JP Maurya, regional officer, UP Pollution Control Board, Lucknow. Residents, meanwhile, have been advised to avoid early morning outdoor activity, especially the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.