Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lucknow’s AQI stays poor for second day in a row

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 10:51 pm IST

Lucknow's air quality remains poor with an AQI of 205, attributed to seasonal changes and low wind. Health experts advise vulnerable groups to limit outdoor activity.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow continued to reel under deteriorating air quality for the second consecutive day, with Lucknow’s overall AQI settling at 205 on Monday, only marginally lower than Sunday’s reading of 208. Officials said the city remained in the ‘poor’ category as pollution levels stayed elevated across industrial and residential clusters.

Health experts advised people, especially those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, to avoid prolonged outdoor activity (For Representation)
Health experts advised people, especially those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, to avoid prolonged outdoor activity (For Representation)

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as poor, 301-400 as ‘very poor’, and above 400 as ‘severe’. The Talkatora District Industrial Centre recorded the highest pollution at 264, followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya at 243 and Gomti Nagar at 221, all falling in the poor range. BR Ambedkar University also reported poor air with a reading of 202.

Lalbagh, at 173, remained in the moderate category but showed a rising trend. Even the Kukrail picnic spot, usually the cleanest among monitoring stations, recorded 150, indicating an overall dip in the city’s air quality.

JK Maurya, regional officer, UPPCB, Lucknow, attributed it to seasonal changes, high emissions and low wind movement that prevented pollutants from dispersing. Health experts advised vulnerable groups, especially those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, to avoid prolonged outdoor activity as the pollutants could exacerbate symptoms.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow’s AQI stays poor for second day in a row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Lucknow's air quality remains poor, with an AQI of 205 on Monday, slightly down from 208 on Sunday, as pollution levels persist in industrial and residential areas. The Talkatora District recorded the highest AQI at 264. Officials attribute the deterioration to seasonal changes and low wind movement, advising vulnerable groups to limit outdoor activity.