Lucknow’s AQI stays poor for second day in a row

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow continued to reel under deteriorating air quality for the second consecutive day, with Lucknow's overall AQI settling at 205 on Monday, only marginally lower than Sunday's reading of 208. Officials said the city remained in the 'poor' category as pollution levels stayed elevated across industrial and residential clusters. Health experts advised people, especially those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, to avoid prolonged outdoor activity

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as poor, 301-400 as ‘very poor’, and above 400 as ‘severe’. The Talkatora District Industrial Centre recorded the highest pollution at 264, followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya at 243 and Gomti Nagar at 221, all falling in the poor range. BR Ambedkar University also reported poor air with a reading of 202.

Lalbagh, at 173, remained in the moderate category but showed a rising trend. Even the Kukrail picnic spot, usually the cleanest among monitoring stations, recorded 150, indicating an overall dip in the city’s air quality.

JK Maurya, regional officer, UPPCB, Lucknow, attributed it to seasonal changes, high emissions and low wind movement that prevented pollutants from dispersing. Health experts advised vulnerable groups, especially those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, to avoid prolonged outdoor activity as the pollutants could exacerbate symptoms.