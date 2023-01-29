Lucknow’s BBAU student wins District Level Youth Parliament Festival

NSS student Sadaf Khan of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University (BBAU), Lucknow has won the ‘District Level Youth Parliament Festival 2023’.

A student of Public Administration, Sadaf topped the District Level Youth Parliament Festival 2023 organized at the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Lucknow. She will now represent Lucknow in the state level youth parliament festival.

She credited her victory to her teachers and family. “It is a matter of pride to participate in the youth parliament festival at the state level. I will try my best to make the university and my city proud by performing better at the state level,” she said.

The BBAU vice chancellor, Aacharya Sanjay Singh gave his blessings and best wishes to Sadaf for achieving success at the state level as well.

“Such students bring laurels to the university as well as to their families,” he said in Sadaf’s praise.

NSS coordinator Pawan Kumar Chaurasia said that participation of the university in such a program and the victory of our students shows that the university has been successful in the all-round development of students. NSS programme officer Dr Taruna and other teachers also congratulated Sadaf on her success.