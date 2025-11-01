Lucknow’s civic machinery in limbo amid mayor–MC stalemate

LUCKNOW Key civic works in Lucknow remain stalled till as of now as the widening rift between mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar has “paralyzed decision-making” in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). Despite two executive committee meetings on October 24 and 30, officials confirmed that no major resolutions were approved and both meetings ended without consensus. According to LMC officials, proposals worth over ₹50 crore for repair of inner roads, improving drainage cleaning work and large-scale maintenance in residential areas are still awaiting approval. (File Photo)

The deadlock has left several essential works, including road patchwork, streetlight repair and drain cleaning, facing uncertainty. The executive committee’s approval is mandatory before any civic work begins, and its inaction has triggered frustration among both citizens and corporators.

According to LMC officials, proposals worth over ₹50 crore for repair of inner roads, improving drainage cleaning work and large-scale maintenance in residential areas are still awaiting approval. “Funds are available, but the issue lies in reallocating money between departmental heads. Without signatures from the mayor or a formal nod from the executive committee, no expenditure can be made,” an LMC official said.

The mayor has accused municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar of bypassing due procedure and not implementing previously approved resolutions. She also questioned the authenticity of unsigned meeting minutes.

“If the commissioner claims decisions were taken, he should present the video recordings. Every executive committee meeting is recorded. How can I sign minutes for resolutions that were never discussed?” Kharkwal told Hindustan Times.

Kharkwal highlighted that critical issues, including recruitment of dependents of deceased employees, have been pending for months. “Families of deceased employees are waiting for their appointments, but files are gathering dust due to administrative delay,” she said.

Commissioner silent as rift deepens

When HT contacted municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, he refused to comment on the matter. LMC insiders say the ongoing conflict has demotivated staff and confused departments about administrative hierarchy.

“No development related work could start without the mayor’s approval or the executive committee’s signature. The commissioner can’t issue work orders on his own, and this has led to total administrative paralysis,” a senior official said, adding that the situation has halted several planned projects.

Corporators voice concern

Corporators from both political camps expressed discontent over the impasse. Mukesh Singh Chauhan, Congress corporator, alleged political pressure on the municipal commissioner to bypass elected representatives. “Works are being pushed without proper discussions or consent...the mayor should focus on key development related issues as citizens are affected,” he said.

Mukesh Singh Monty, a BJP corporator, also criticised the stalemate. “If the commissioner has signed the minutes, the mayor should countersign them. Repeated refusals are delaying essential works and the public is paying the price,” he said.

Due to administrative freeze, large parts of Lucknow continue to face pothole-ridden roads, dark stretches without functioning streetlights and clogged drains. While patchwork and repairs on VIP routes have been completed, most inner roads remain unattended.

Officials said the city’s civic development will resume only once the executive committee functions normally. “Once approvals are granted, the works will start immediately. Until then, nothing can move forward,” an official confirmed.

Despite repeated meetings, the rift between the mayor and the municipal commissioner has left Lucknow’s civic machinery in limbo — with stalled projects and no clear resolution in sight.