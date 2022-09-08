Lucknow’s Levana Suites not registered under Sarai Act, says official

LUCKNOW The owners of Levana Suites had not got the hotel registered under Sarai Act and faltered in getting an approved map by the LDA, mutation of property for house tax and procurement of proper bar licence, said an official of the district administration.

Registration under the Sarai Act is important as the owners have to declare in an affidavit that they have taken proper measures for fire safety, security, supply of safe drinking water and hygiene. If a hotel is found running without registration under Sarai Act, it can invite penalty and other action as per law, said an official.

An initial probe after the fire incident revealed that the hotel owners were carrying out illegal commercial activity on a residential plot without an approved map, he said.

“Levana Suites was not registered under the Sarai Act. All the documents of the hotel are under scrutiny and these have been sent to the divisional commissioner,” stated district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

However, authorities alleged that the owners submitted a fake certificate of registration under Sarai Act to obtain a bar licence.

Similarly, the map which owners allegedly shared with the LESA to get a power connection, was never passed by LDA, said an official of LDA.

He said, “The owners used their clout and money to influence the system to run the hotel.”

The basement meant for parking was never used to park vehicles. Instead, it was used for other commercial purposes. Reports regarding this have been sent to authorities concerned, stated Rajesh Singh, LMC zonal officer.