Lucknow’s post-monsoon air improves, but PM levels still unsafe

Lucknow’s post-monsoon air has shown measurable improvement this year, but particulate pollution remains a pressing concern, as per a report released by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

It, however, added that particulate matter levels have dropped sharply compared to 2024.

The report, titled Assessment of Ambient Air Quality of Lucknow City Post Monsoon-2025, attributed the improvement largely to heavy rainfall in September, which facilitated dust washout, particle settling, and reduced construction and traffic activity. Commercial areas showed the steepest decline in pollution levels.

Released on IITR’s 61st Foundation Day celebrations here, the assessment covered nine monitoring locations across residential, commercial and industrial zones.

“Average PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations stood at 106.1 µg/m³ and 64.7 µg/m³, respectively. Both exceeded National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 100 µg/m³ and 60 µg/m³. The city’s exceedance factors 1.06 for PM10 and 1.08 for PM2.5 classify air quality under the “moderately polluted” category. Amausi (industrial), Alambagh (commercial), and Gomti Nagar (residential) registered the highest particulate levels,” read the report. It added that particulate matter levels have dropped sharply compared to 2024, PM₁₀ by 19.4% and PM₂.₅ by 24%.

Gaseous pollutants such as SO2 (average 16.2 µg/m³) and NO2 (average 23.9 µg/m³) remained well within prescribed limits. Amausi recorded elevated Pb levels (0.80 µg/m³), hinting at localised emissions.

Noise pollution emerged as a serious concern. Day-time noise ranged from 36.2 to 97.8 dB(A) and night-time from 43 to 104 dB(A), exceeding CPCB norms across most residential, commercial and industrial sites.

According to the study, officials credit sustained improvements since 2023 to the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Plan (UCAP), expansion of EV and CNG buses, rising personal electric vehicle use, increased metro ridership, completion of flyovers, and diversion of heavy traffic via ring roads. Mechanised road sweeping and timely solid waste management by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation have further aided dust reduction.

Despite positive trends, experts warn that growing vehicular numbers and fuel consumption could offset gains. Continuous monitoring, public awareness and coordinated citizen-government action will be crucial for safeguarding public health in the coming years.