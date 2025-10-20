Lucknow’s sanitation drive falters despite fines and warnings

Despite strict directives, penalties, and public criticism from state finance minister and city in-charge Suresh Khanna, the cleanliness operations across Lucknow continue to face neglect during the festive season.

On Saturday, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) levied fines worth around ₹10 lakh on private agencies responsible for door-to-door garbage collection in five zones following repeated complaints of unattended waste. In response, Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar held an emergency meeting and instructed all additional municipal commissioners to conduct ground inspections and ensure visible cleanliness in preparation for Diwali.

However, on Chhoti Diwali, several localities continued to report unattended garbage and incomplete sweeping. Residents said that while horticultural waste collection had improved in some areas, drains and internal lanes remained uncleared. Many complaints lodged by residents allegedly went unresolved in localities such as Dalibagh, Telibagh, Gomti Nagar Extension, and Mansarovar Yojana.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said strict orders have been issued to all officials and private agencies to ensure cleanliness during the festive period. “If any waste is found lying unattended, residents can file complaints through official platforms. Immediate action will be taken against negligence,” he said.

Prabhakar Tiwari, a resident of Sector 4, Gomti Nagar Extension, said, “Despite registering a complaint with the zonal sanitary officer, cleaning work remained incomplete. Hardly anyone visits residential lanes for sweeping, and even official complaints are ignored.”

Aman Bhargava, a resident of Jopling Road, said the road sweeping drive is carried out only two or three times a week. “There is no consistency in cleaning. We have to call repeatedly before any work starts,” he added.

Residents of Indira Nagar, Aliganj, and Mahanagar shared similar concerns, saying civic workers show up only after escalated complaints. They alleged that ground-level execution remains weak despite repeated instructions from senior officials.