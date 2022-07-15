Lulu Mall in Lucknow lodges FIR against unidentified people for offering namaz
A massive controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh after some people allegedly offered namaz inside the premises of a newly-opened mall in Lucknow, forcing the management of the Lulu mall to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night at Sushant Golf City police station for obstructing visitors.
The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.
Police said a video went viral on social media in which a group of people were seen offering namaz inside the mall on Tuesday.
The mall administration said an internal inquiry found that no staff members were involved in the incident.
The police said the FIR was lodged under sections 153 A(1) (promoting enmity by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting religion or religious beliefs), 341 (wrongfully restraining any person) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.
The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the mall to identify and trace the people involved in the act.
“One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation,” Ajay Pratap Singh, station in-charge of Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, told ANI.
-
Bengaluru crime news : Two caught in Hebbal trying to sell country-made gun
Two people from Bihar were arrested with a country-made gun and six rounds of live ammunition in Bengaluru's Hebbal area on Thursday. One of those arrested has been identified as a minor and the other as R Pavan Paswan (20), whom police have called the prime accused. Hebbal police caught the two as they were trying to sell the gun near a railway track, The Times of India said.
-
Interfaith couple seeks police protection after family threatens to kill them
An interfaith couple has sought protection from Gurugram police after the woman's family allegedly threatened to kill them both, police said on Thursday. The Muslim woman, aged around 20 years, left her house of her own free will on July 8 and started living with her Hindu partner, police said.
-
Daily-waged labourer loses eye-sight from assault after asking for clearing dues
A 40-year-old daily-wage labourer reportedly lost vision in one of Singh's eyes after a man, to whom he had sold his motorcycle and was asked to clear pending dues of ₹8,000, brutally assaulted him, said police on Thursday. Around 3pm on July 10, Singh was going to purchase medicines at Banskusla village in IMT Manesar when he spotted the suspect and asked him to clear the dues.
-
Woman robbed , assaulted by water delivery guy in Faridabad, two arrested
Two friends in their early 30s allegedly robbed and assaulted a 72-year-old woman on July 11 at her home in Sector 4, Faridabad, assuming she had a lot of wealth as she often paid ₹100 as a tip to one of them when he went to deliver mineral water at her residence. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh and Raj Kumar Tyagi alias Raju of Ghaziabad.
-
MCG launched plastic free campaign
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about the use of single-use plastic items that were banned in the city from July 1, said officials on Thursday. Officials urged the residents to take part in the MCG's campaign, while asking them to “always carry a cloth bag or a jute bag to the market”.
