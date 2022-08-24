Lumpy skin disease among bovines raging in west U.P., cattle fairs banned
An estimated over 5,000 cattle are affected by the disease in eight districts of the region (Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Bijnor ) and more than 30 animals have died so far.
MEERUT In view of the increasing cases of lumpy skin disease in bovines in this region, the state government has banned all animal fairs (weekly or monthly markets) and transportation of animals from bordering states.
Animals affected by this disease go down with fever and develop rashes on their skin which turn into wounds after some time. Veterinary doctors say that it takes 2 to 3 weeks to recover from the disease.
An estimated over 5,000 cattle are affected by the disease in eight districts of the region (Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Bijnor ) and more than 30 animals have died so far.
Farmers are worried over increasing cases of the disease and accuse the officials of not making enough efforts to check it.
Additional director, animal husbandry, Meerut division, Dr Brajveer Singh said all precautionary measures were being taken to keep a check on the spread of the disease. He said that it was a viral disease and teams had been formed at block level in all districts of the division to brief farmers about taking precautionary measures. “Teams have directed farmers to keep sick animals away from healthy ones and to keep their sheds clean”, said Dr Singh and added that the state government had banned animal trading fairs and transportation of animals from bordering states.
Dr Singh said more than 300 animals were affected by the disease in the division and at least three of them died in Bulandshahr district. He said that mortality rate was low.
Meanwhile, district officials have sent their requirements for vaccines to the state government. “We hope to receive the vaccines soon,” said Dr Singh.
With 66 new cases of the disease reported on Tuesday, the total number of cases in Meerut district rose to 223. Chief veterinary officer in the district Dr Akhilesh Garg claimed that no death from lumpy disease was reported in the district and 40 affected animals had recovered in the past few days.
Veterinary officer in Baghpat Dr Rakesh Chandra said that transportation of animals from bordering Haryana had been stopped and teams in were tracing diseased animals. He said 32 animals in the district were affected by the disease.
At least 6 out of the over 2000 affected animals died in Muzaffarnagar district and 22 out of over 2500 sick animals died in Saharanpur, 4 out of 582 affected animals succumbed in Shamli and over 100 animals got affected by the virus in Nangla and Najibabad areas of Bijnor.
Director of animal husbandry department Dr Indramani Choudhary visited Timarpur village in Bijnor on Tuesday and inspected a few sick animals. He interacted with farmers and advised them to keep affected animals away from healthy ones. He also directed officials to ensure fogging in animal sheds and briefed them about precautionary measures. He then held a meeting with officials of the department to review the situation in the region.
Yogesh Sharma, a farmer and district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Muzaffarnagar, said that the number of sick animals was much higher than the officially reported figures. He accused officials of the animal husbandry department of not making enough efforts to control the disease and said farmers were taking their own measures to protect their animals.
-
50% of “missing link” on Expressway completed: MSRDC
Soon the “missing link” road connecting Khopoli exit of the Pune-Mumbai expressway on the Yashwantrao Chavan expressway and the Sinhgad Institute, Lonavla, will be a reality, as the work has been expedited by MSRDC to meet the September 23, 2023 deadline. These tunnels cover a distance of 10.55 kms, apart from cross passage every 300 metres. There are also two viaducts of 900 metres and 650 metres, including a cable-stayed bridge, covering 1.55 kms.
-
5-year-old boy attacked by two stray dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad
A five-year-old boy playing at the Empire Square housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad city was attacked by two stray dogs on Tuesday. The victim, Aarav Shrivastav suffered bites on four places. According to the police, around 1:30 pm, Aarav accompanied by his grandmother was playing near the housing society's club house when he was attacked by the two strays. The dogs bit on his head, ear, and hand.
-
HT education summit: India will soon become world’s start-up capital, says Subhas Sarkar
India is home to more than 100 unicorns, which was unthinkable a decade ago, and will soon become the “world's startup capital”, Union minister of state for education, Subhas Sarkar, said at the first edition of the Hindustan Times Education Summit on Wednesday. Delivering the keynote address, Sarkar said that India has already achieved the tag of “a skilled manpower nation” and many top companies of the world are led by those educated in India.
-
Kirloskar Vasundhara flags off student mission at Sant Tukaram School Pashan
The Kirloskar Vasundhara Ramnadhi Restoration Foundation on Thursday flagged off its one-year student mission at the Sant Tukaram School Pashan as part of its Ram Nadi restoration mission. The mission is an initiative by Kirloskar Vasundhara along with 12 other environmental organisations. Kirloskar Vasundhara began work in 2019 and in 2020, it began its student mission.
-
24x7 water scheme: Bulk meters in slums to estimate usage
Though the Pune Municipal Corporation is not installing meters in slums under the 24x7 water scheme, it plans to supply water through bulk meters and assess usage in these areas. City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “To estimate water usage in slums, we will install bulk meters.” PMC officials claim that residents will get less water bill than existing ones after installation of meters.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics