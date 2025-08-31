Lured with kites, 3 minors locked in dental clinic, forced to clean water tank

Three minors were allegedly forcibly confined in a dental clinic in Gomti Nagar and made to clean an overhead water tank, police said citing a complaint. The incident reportedly took place on August 22 and came to light after an FIR was registered on August 28. As per the complaint filed by Satish Kumar Gautam, his nephews, aged 8, 10 and 12 years, had gone out to play when two unidentified women and a man lured them to the clinic on the pretext of giving them kites. (REUTERS/Representational)

Once inside, the boys were allegedly locked in and told that they would not be allowed to leave until they cleaned the water tank. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill them if the latter refused.

The FIR stated that the children cleaned the tank for nearly three hours before they were allowed to leave. When the family learned about the ordeal and confronted the clinic staff, the accused allegedly abused them and attempted to assault them.

Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked in the FIR.

Station house officer Brajesh Chandra Tiwari said police were verifying all details, and strict action would be taken in the case,” he added.