Made in Kanpur: MAG gun can fire 1,000 rounds in a minute, to be exported to Europe

KANPUR India will for the first time become an exporter of the modified medium machine gun (MAG gun) that is capable of firing 1,000 rounds in a minute with a range of 1,800 metres, after the Small Arms Factory (SAF) here bagged a mega order from a European country. Over the next three years, the factory will supply 2,000 MAG guns of 7.62mm calibre. The gun weighing 11kg is being customised in accordance with the requirement of the buyer and the agreement was signed in December last year, said Surendra Pati, general manager, SAF. Last year, before the agreement was inked, a delegation of the buying country visited the SAF’s manufacturing and testing centre, along with officials of the defence ministry . (Sourced)

The weapon’s name is an acronym from the French phrase - mitrailleuse à gaz (gas-operated machine gun) - and has been designed for superior and high fire power. It has attracted many other nations, mostly European, with whom negotiations are on. It’s a modified version of the medium machine gun, and much work has been done to improve its range and design, said the GM.

“We have received the order and work is underway to maintain a steady supply line,” he added.

Last year, before the agreement was inked, a delegation of the buying country visited the SAF’s manufacturing and testing centre, along with officials of the defence ministry .

“Due to security issues we cannot disclose the details of the buyer and the cost of this export order,” officials said.

Meanwhile, this year, the ordnance factory has set a new production record, exceeding ₹225 crore for the first time, up from ₹190 crore last year. The MAG gun is currently a top choice for all three armed forces and is already used in tanks, helicopters, and naval warships.

Specifications of MAG

Calibre: 7.62 × 51 mm

Length: 1255 mm

Weight: 11 kg (without magazine)

Barrel Weight: 3 kg

Range: 1800 metres

Rate of fire: 650-1000 rounds per minute