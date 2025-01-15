Madehganj murder: Body exhumed, second examination conducted at Lko’s KGMU

A team of the Lucknow Police reached the Anjuman graveyard in Paper Mill Colony in Nishatganj on Wednesday and exhumed the body of the 60-year-old e-rickshaw driver after nearly 15 days of burial. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Family members of the deceased were also present when the grave was dug, they told Hindustan Times.

A senior police officer confirmed that the grave was dug and the body was taken to the KGMU mortuary. There, a second post-mortem examination was conducted by a panel of doctors which was also videographed.

Mohammad Rizwan, a 60-year-old e-rickshaw driver, was killed in the Madehganj area of Lucknow on December 30, 2024.

The post-mortem examination report said that excessive bleeding due to a head injury caused death - without commenting on the possible weapon used.

Meanwhile, a CCTV clip showed Rizwan slumping immediately after a man he was talking to on the road, got on his bike and left. Police launched an investigation, arrested three individuals, floated a motive theory and produced the alleged weapon used - a country-made firearm - before the city’s mediapersons on January 12. But, the post-mortem examination report only noted ‘excessive bleeding due to a head injury’ after which the family members questioned the post-mortem examination, prompting the police to conduct a second post-mortem examination.

At the time of going to the press, additional deputy commissioner of police (central) Manisha Singh confirmed that the body had been exhumed and the post-mortem examination was being conducted. The formal report will come soon after which it will be made public. “Since the police found that the man had been shot and the initial post-mortem examination report didn’t mention any bullet injury, a second examination was necessitated. After this report is handed over to police, all facts will be corroborated,” she said.