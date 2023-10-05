Madrasa students will learn AI, become engineers, scientists, says minister

: Uttar Pradesh minority welfare minister Dharampal Singh on Wednesday said the state government was taking a far-reaching step by introducing artificial intelligence learning in madrasas in its attempt to connect them with the mainstream education system. “...Today, for the first time, madrasa education is being combined with basic education. Madrasa students will be given the knowledge of artificial intelligence. By bringing them on par with the mainstream students, we will make them engineers, scientists and IAS (officers),” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI (File)

The minister was speaking at an orientation module on AI, which will be taught to students at madrasas and schools in UP, organised for teachers, in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Noting that significant changes had been made to the syllabus taught in madrasas so as to bring them up to speed with mainstream learning while continuing the religious education given there, the minister observed that prime minister Narendra Modi had once said that he wanted to see children from poor Muslim families holding Quran in one hand and a laptop in the other.

“Relying on guide books and libraries are a thing of the past. All information is available at a click of the mouse...”

To the training programme, teachers from many schools and madrasas were invited with the intention of making AI education accessible at school level.

The module was prepared by additional chief secretary of minority welfare and waqf department Monica S Garg. “As part of the module, 22 videos have been prepared that can be watched on www.teamupai.org. We will release one video every day on this website. The video will be informative for the general public as well,” she said.

