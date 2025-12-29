Magh Mela 2026: Kalpvasis, other pilgrims to move through seven routes

Seven routes have been designated for the movement of Kalpvasis and other pilgrims likely to come in large numbers during the 44-day annual religious fair of Magh Mela 2026 set to begin here on January 3, officials in the know of things said on Monday. Preparations underway for Magh Mela-2026 on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. (Anil K Maurya/HT)

Kalpvasis are pilgrims who arrive to camp in the mela area for a month-long stay of austerity devoted to religious practices. SP, Magh Mela 2026, Neeraj Pandey has appealed to the Kalpvasis to unload their belongings at their camps and then park their vehicles only at the designated parking locations and use only specified routes for travel.

He has also instructed his subordinates to ensure strict compliance with the designated routes. Kalpvasis arriving from Jaunpur route with light vehicles will need to take Sahson–Andawa road, turn right at Rahimapur crossing, and proceed via AJ route and Old GT Road to reach the camp through the lower Sangam route. Those coming from the Varanasi route may enter by turning right at Andawa crossing and Katka crossing, then continuing via Old GT Road and the lower Sangam route.

Likewise, Kalpvasis traveling from Mirzapur/ Chitrakoot-Rewa route would need to proceed with light vehicles via Leprosy Hospital Chauraha, Bangad crossing, GT Jawahar crossing flyover, Shastri Bridge, and then turn left at Katka crossing to enter mela area through Old GT Road and the lower Sangam route. From Prayagraj city and the Kanpur route, Kalpvasis would need to move from GT Jawahar crossing via Old GT Road (in front of Daraganj police station), cross pontoon bridge no. 5, and reach the Jhunsi area through the lower Sangam route.

For those arriving from Lucknow / Ayodhya–Pratapgarh route, multiple routes are available. Kalpvasis can cross Basna Nala bridge, pass through old Phaphamau market, and at Rahimapur crossing turn right toward Sahson–Andawa road, continuing via AJ route and Old GT Road to reach the lower Sangam route.

They may also cross Chandrashekhar Azad Setu and take the left loop near Mehdauri police chowki onto the riverfront route, then turn left to cross pontoon bridge 5 and enter Jhunsi via the lower Sangam route. Another option is to proceed via Chandrashekhar Azad Setu to MNNIT crossing, turn left at Mazar crossing, continue over IERT flyover to the riverfront route, and then cross pontoon bridge No. 5 to reach the lower Sangam route in Jhunsi area.

Devotees staying in mela sector 7 can reach Leprosy Hospital crossing and then proceed via the Navprayagam approach road toward Arail embankment road. From there, they may descend through Someshwar Mahadev ramp and Mahakal ramp to reach their respective camps. Similarly, Kalpvasis residing in Magh Mela sector 1 and 2 can enter their camps by proceeding from GT Jawahar Chauraha and Harshvardhan crossing via Kali road.