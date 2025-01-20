Mahakumbh 2025: Railways ready 130 special trains for 15L devotees on Mauni Amavasya

The Indian Railways is bracing for a record influx of over 15 lakh passengers heading to Prayagraj for Mauni Amavasya, with devotees flocking to take the Amrit Snan (holy dip) on January 29. In preparation, extensive measures are in place, including the deployment of 130 special trains and a 20% capacity boost at key stations to accommodate the massive crowd, said officials on Monday. DRM NR (Lucknow division) SM Sharma with senior DCM Kuldeep Tiwari during inspection of Prayag Sangam station to see preparedness in view of Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan (Sourced)

To manage the post-Amavasya crowd, over 100 additional trains will be deployed. Furthermore, ring rail services have been introduced on key routes like Rambagh-Jhusi-Banaras-Bhadohi to ensure smooth travel for the millions of visitors.

Safety measures are heightened with the introduction of AI-based CCTV cameras, sniffer dogs, and bomb disposal squads stationed across key areas. Extensive drills with NDRF, RPF, and GRP have been conducted to prepare for any emergencies, ensuring rapid deployment of responders.

The Prayagraj division sees a unique collaboration between three railway zones—Northern Railway (NR), North Eastern Railway (NER), and North Central Railway (NCR). Together, they are working on contingency plans to manage the massive passenger flow during Mauni Amavasya.

Northern Railway (Lucknow Division) has taken a leading role in organising these operations. Over 48 special trains will operate during the peak period, with additional services scheduled based on demand. The division is also launching ring rail services across crucial routes like Rambagh-Jhusi-Banaras-Bhadohi and Sultanpur-Maa Belha Devi Dham-Pratapgarh to facilitate smoother travel across the region.

Divisional railway manager (Northern Railways), SM Sharma, informed that the stations at Prayag Junction, Phaphamau, and Prayagraj Sangam have been equipped with enhanced passenger amenities. These include multilingual assistance counters, medical facilities, mobile charging points, AC waiting rooms, dedicated areas for lost and found, ticketing, and coach guidance systems.

With the potential for large crowds, extensive safety measures are in place to prevent stampedes and other emergencies. Several mock drills have been conducted, involving the national disaster response force (NDRF), railway protection force (RPF), government railway police (GRP), and local authorities. These drills simulated emergency scenarios like stampedes, medical crises, and fire outbreaks to ensure all stakeholders are prepared.

The drills also focused on crowd evacuation techniques, the efficient use of public announcement systems, and the rapid deployment of first responders. Security has been strengthened with the installation of AI-based CCTV cameras, sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squads, and a 24/7 control centre, ensuring swift action in case of emergencies.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the importance of smooth rail operations. Following the success of Makar Sankranti, he said that mela special trains should operate throughout the day to meet the demand for travel after the holy dip. To avoid congestion, the CM recommended separating the platforms for routine trains and special trains and diverting or cancelling regular services wherever possible.

In line with this, over 200 mela special trains will run during the Mauni Amavasya. Furthermore, the CM has directed the transport corporation to increase shuttle bus services to accommodate the influx of devotees.

North Central Railway (Prayagraj Division) is also making significant strides to manage the surge in passengers. DRM Prayagraj, Himansu Badoni, announced that over 100 special trains will be operational on the day after Mauni Amavasya, with an additional 100 trains added based on demand.

Infrastructure improvements in Prayagraj have been prioritised, with the number of platforms at key stations increasing from 40 to 48, DRM Prayagraj said. The capacity of passenger shelters has been upgraded, now able to accommodate up to 1.3 lakh people. Additionally, waiting rooms, sleeping pods, executive lounges, and other facilities have been bolstered, ensuring that passengers have a comfortable and seamless experience.