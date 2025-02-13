Mahakumbh: Millions on the move, but few takers for UPSRTC buses

The Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has allocated nearly 10,000 buses to ferry passengers from different parts of the state to the Mahakumbh and back, within the last couple of weeks. A UPSRTC bus pressed into Mahakumbh service (HT Photo)

However, if the SRTC is to be believed, most of the fleet is on standby because there is a shortage of passengers.

Then who are these people choking all roads leading to Mahakumbh Nagar? Supposedly, people are preferring to travel on their own or take private forms of transport, rather than make use of the SRTC buses.

“Although all the buses are being acquired by the UPSRTC during Mahakumbh, the fact is that not many of them are being used for Mahakumbh purposes,” said a UPSRTC official posted in Prayagraj anonymously, adding that going by the present crowds opting for bus transport, the initial 7,550 buses - of the total 13,000 in the state - allotted to Mahakumbh duty, would have been enough to bear the load of passengers till the end of the festival.

“The 1,000 buses, and then the more recent 1,200, were all scheduled to be inducted into the state bus fleet during this period, with the expectation that we will see a flood of passengers to the Mahakumbh,” said managing director, UPSRTC, Masoom Ali Sarwar. “However, I cannot speak for why travellers are choosing a different form of transport or why they are choosing private vehicles. On our part, the UPSRTC is ready with enough and more buses, should the requirement arise.”

Transport minister Dayashnakar Singh had announced on Tuesday that 1,200 buses will be allotted to Prayagraj, to accommodate passengers for the days around Maghi Purnima.

Spokesperson of UPSRTC, Amarnath Sahai said, “The new buses are all being added to the fleet as planned, but as it turns out, we do not require them all. Only a few hundred buses are travelling in and out of the district daily. On the day of Maghi Purnima, till 3PM, only 200 buses had entered Prayagraj from other districts of UP, and by the end of the day (12AM midnight), that number had risen to 2100.” The total number of buses allocated for duty at the moment is 4200, as per expected requirements.

Along with these thousands of buses, first 350, and then another 400 shuttle buses were launched on the roads of Prayagraj, as well as double decker bus services from major cities. “All in the expectation of an overflow of passengers,” said Ankur Vikas, general manager, operations, UPSRTC, Prayagraj.

These buses getting added to the fleet in the past weeks were originally meant to replace almost 50% of the state fleet buses, which were going to expire, or cross their fitness age by 2024-25. After Mahakumbh, these buses will be duly allocated to depots across the state, especially with the new wave of recruitment for drivers and conductors that the UPSRTC has recently undertaken. The new fleet will be on-roaded, complete with panic buttons and app-tracking facilities.

Minister presses more buses into service

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh announced on Thursday that in view of the expected rush of devotees on February 15, 16 and 17, an additional 2,250 buses will be mobilised for travel to and from the fair. The minister said, “Apart from Amrit Snan, a large number of devotees are reaching the Mahakumbh on Saturday and Sunday as well. In such a situation, additional buses are being arranged by the transport Corporation to provide better transport facilities to devotees.”