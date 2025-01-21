Menu Explore
Mahakumbh: Purification rooms for yajmans prior to PoK liberation yagnas

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Jan 21, 2025 09:33 PM IST

Yagnas, an ancient Hindu practice, involve offering ghee, grains, and other materials into a sacred fire. These offerings, believed to bring blessings and purification, are a symbolic connection between devotees and divine forces.

To allow participants to purify their souls, thoughts, and hearts before taking part in sacred rituals, special purification rooms have been set up in various camps at the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. These rooms, known as ‘Pashchatap Kaksh’, ‘Praschit Kaksh’, or ‘Shauryakarm Kaksh’, ensure spiritual readiness for individuals performing yagnas (fire sacrifice rituals) for causes ranging from cow protection, world peace, and societal prosperity to the liberation of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Yagna being performed at the camp of a sadhu in mela area during Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
Yagna being performed at the camp of a sadhu in mela area during Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

At the camp of Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in Sector 6, a dedicated atonement room has been established. Here, participants (Yajman) must undergo purification before performing yagnas in the 250 Kundiya Yagnashala. This grand yagna, which commenced on Makar Sankranti, focuses on the liberation of POK.

In Sector 9, the Someshwar Dham Navchandi Ashram’s camp is hosting the 111 Kundiya Atirudra Maha Yagna, dedicated to public welfare and led by 151 Acharyas. Organised by the Jan Kalyan Seva Ashram Samiti of Dehradun, this yagna will continue until February 28. Before participating, Yajmans must undergo spiritual cleansing in a specially designated repentance room to prepare themselves for the sacred ritual.

Meanwhile, in Sector 19, the camp of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand features the Mahakumbh’s largest yagnashala with 324 kunds. Here, a unique tonsuring ritual is mandatory for participants before offering sacrifices. According to Swami Mukundanand, scriptures highlight that sins reside in one’s hair, making head shaving a symbolic purification step that prepares participants to approach the yagna with a cleansed spirit.

