Mahakumbh: Stage set for Basant Panchami Snan

Major changes have been put in place for the third and last Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami scheduled to take place in the ongoing Mahakumbh-2025 here on Monday (February 3). A major crowd management plan has been implemented to keep the pilgrims moving. (HT photo)

Of the six bathing festivals during the mega religious fair, three are Amrit Snan—Makar Samkranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29) and Basant Panchami (February 3).

Devotees in large numbers started arriving here for the last Amrit Snan from Saturday onwards. However, with Panchami Tithi of Magh month beginning at 11.53 am on February 2 and ending on February 3 at 9.36am, pilgrims started taking the holy dip at the Sangam from Sunday itself.

However, devotees in large numbers would be doing so from sunrise till evening on Monday. Mela administration has fully geared up for the occasion as the Basant Panchami bathing is expected to attract over 5 crore pilgrims.

Also, a major crowd management plan has also been implemented to keep the pilgrims moving, not letting them assemble at a single point, a priority this time for mela administration and police, in wake of the Mauni stampede.

Then and now

As per the changes implemented by the mela administration, five new spots have been identified in Sangam nose area where extra barricading has been done to prevent the devotees clash with the akhadas on way to Sangam besides ensuring one way movement in the area.

Additional paramilitary force teams have also been deployed at Sangam besides on approach and return routes for devotees to ensure smooth movement before and after bathing.

These security personnel have also been briefed about the locations of railway station and bus stands so as to enable them to help devotees on their return journey.

Parking on outskirts

Special parking arrangements have been made on the periphery of Prayagraj to prevent four wheelers from entering the district.

Seven parking zones made on the outskirts of Prayagraj would prevent vehicles from entering from Jaunpur and Varanasi sides besides from Rewa, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Pratapgarh and Ayodhya-Pratapgarh belt.

Ban on visiting religious spots

As part of the special plan to ensure smooth movement, devotees would not be allowed to offer prayers and have darshan at Akshaywat and at Bade Hanuman temple.

Some route diversions in city

Devotees arriving from Baangadh Dharamshala side and Alopibagh would be sent towards Kali Marg and after passing through Sangam lower marg would reach Sangam. After bathing, the same would proceed to Triveni Marg through Akshaywat route.

Apart from Kali Sadak and Triveni marg, the mela administration has made one way movement at select points in Sangam nose area to prevent clash of crowds.

According to DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, additional barricading has been done at five points in Sangam area. Besides, some routes have been made one way and special signages have been placed to ensure smooth movement of devotees in the area.

Special holdings

Around 44 holding areas have also been planned for the incoming crowd of devotees in case of excessive rush on Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Mahakumbh Nagar on Saturday directed mela officials to put in place all arrangements for smooth movement of devotees in mela area.