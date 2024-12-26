Mahakumbh-2025: Three-tier security for entry to mela area ahead of New Year

In the wake of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s alleged ‘threat’ to disrupt upcoming Mahakumbh, the entire security apparatus in mega fair area and also across Prayagraj district has been upgraded. Mounted policemen patrolling Mahakumbh mela area in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

Under it, security has been heightened at temples and key sites in Mahakumbh Nagar to ensure people’s safety ahead of New Year celebrations. The intelligence system has also been activated across the Mahakumbh Mela area and neighbouring districts.

As per the officials aware of the move, three-tier security checks have been put in place for Mahakumbh entry. Besides, a three-level intelligence system has also been deployed in the mela area.

A purported video featuring threats to disrupt the key bathing dates at the mega religious event has surfaced on social media, with the voice in the video being attributed to Sikh separatist Pannun.

The ‘threat’ came within days of three terror suspects allegedly involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur, Punjab, getting killed in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police in Pilibhit.

Reviewing preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj earlier this week, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to remain alert as the Mahakumbh was a mega event and no terrorist organisation should be able to target it. Pannun’s ‘threat’ specially mentioned targeting key bathing festivals including Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29) and Basant Panchami (February 3).

Senior superintendent of police (Mahakumbh Nagar), Rajesh Dwivedi, said, “A robust and hi-tech security system is in place. With the global spotlight on the Mahakumbh, the Mahakumbh Nagar police have gone into full alert mode ahead of the New Year celebrations.”

Security has been significantly increased at temples and key locations, with a three-tier security system set up across Prayagraj and surrounding districts to ensure the safety of every devotee. Additionally, intelligence squads have been deployed to monitor suspicious activities and execute safety operations in coordination with senior officials.

“Following CM Yogi Adityanath’s directives, multiple checkpoints have been set up by the Mahakumbh Nagar police to further enhance the security system,” he added. Dwivedi said AI-powered cameras have been introduced at the world’s largest cultural event, along with drones, anti-drone system, and tethered drones strategically deployed to enhance surveillance.

To ensure the cyber safety of devotees arriving from across the globe, robust cyber security measures have been implemented, including intensified cyber patrolling. “The most skilled police personnel have been given important responsibilities to bolster the security system in Mahakumbh Nagar,” he added.

To ensure a safe and secure experience for devotees, 37,611 policemen are being deployed. Among these, 22,953 policemen are for the fair area, 6,887 for the Prayagraj Commissionerate, 7,771 for the GRP, and 1,378 women police officers.

Compared to 22,998 policemen deployed in the Mahakumbh-2013 and 27,550 in the Kumbh-2019, the upcoming fair will see an increase of 10,061 additional policemen. Police personnel from various units are being deployed with coordination between different departments and local intelligence units for enhanced monitoring.

Among these, the number of civil police personnel is 18,479, women police would number 1,378, traffic police number 1,405 besides 1,158 armed police personnel, 146 mounted police personnel, 230 of transport branch, 510 of local intelligence unit, 340 of Jal Police besides 13,965 home guards.