Mahakumbh: Over 7 cr pilgrims take holy dip at Sangam in last 6 days

Over 7 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj over the past six days, from January 11 to 16, marking a remarkable spiritual milestone. On Thursday alone, by 6 PM, more than 30 lakh devotees immersed themselves in the sacred confluence, seeking divine blessings and spiritual merit. The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates a record-breaking turnout of over 45 crore attendees during the Mahakumbh this year. (HT Photo)

On January 11, approximately 45 lakh devotees took a holy dip, followed by a record 65 lakh bathers on January 12. Together, these two days witnessed over 1 crore participants in the sacred ritual.

When Mahakumbh officially commenced on January 13, coinciding with Paush Purnima, the numbers soared further. On the first day alone, 1.70 crore pilgrims bathed at the Sangam. This was followed by the Makar Sankranti Amrit Snan on January 14, which saw an astounding 3.50 crore devotees taking a holy dip. On January 15, another 40 lakh pilgrims immersed themselves in the sacred waters.