Maharaja Suheldev memorial a warning to those conspiring to betray country: Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Maharaja Suheldev had hoisted India’s victory flag 1000 years ago by defeating foreign invader Salar Masood with an army of 3 lakh...and today the memorial of the great warrior has been completed in Bahraich, which is a symbol of India’s victory and a challenge to foreign invaders. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to Jitna Devi, late mother of SBSP chief and cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, on her first death anniversary, at Fatehpur village in Varanasi on Friday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT photo)

Adityanath emphasised that this memorial is also a warning to those who are conspiring to divide and betray the country. The CM said this while paying tribute to late Jitna Devi Rajbhar, mother of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, on her first death anniversary, at Fatehpur in Pindra block of Varanasi.

Maharaja Suheldev was a king of Shravasti, historically known for defeating the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud, in Bahraich in 1034.

“It is a matter of good fortune that today I am on such a holy land, which is the land of the valour of Maharaja Suheldev. There can be no greater virtuous act for any son than to organise events to keep the memory of his mother alive. Om Prakash Rajbhar has done this, “ said the CM.

The CM congratulated the entire family, including Om Prakash Rajbhar’s two sons - Arun Rajbhar and Arvind Rajbhar. He expressed gratitude to all the people who came on this auspicious occasion and reiterated the resolve to give new heights to the land of Fatehpur.