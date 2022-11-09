Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Mainpuri by-poll result to determine future course of U.P. politics’

'Mainpuri by-poll result to determine future course of U.P. politics'

President of Pragati Sheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) Shivpal Yadav hinted that negotiations were going on between the PSP-L and Samajwadi Party for jointly contesting the election to save the prestigious seat.

GORAKHPUR President of Pragati Sheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) Shivpal Yadav said here on Tuesday that the result of Mainpuri by-election would determine the future course of action in Uttara Pradesh politics.

Yadav, who was here to take part in a blanket distribution programme organised at the party office in Mohaddipur, told media persons that the PSP-L was the original Samajwadi Party. He said that he would not make big announcements but hinted towards a big change in the political scenario.

Yadav also blamed his nephew and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav for being surrounded with opportunists.

Evading a direct reply to a question on his support to possible BJP candidate Aparna Yadav in the Mainpuri by- election, Shivpal Yadav said, “Let the time come.” He hinted that negotiations were going on between the PSP-L and Samajwadi Party for jointly contesting the election to save the prestigious seat.

