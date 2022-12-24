Mainpuri model will trump the Gujarat one again: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the “Mainpuri model” will trump the “Gujarat model” again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

He announced that the Samajwadi Party will launch “netaji’s model” of a statewide “jail bharo” campaign against the BJP government.

Akhilesh’s father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is popularly known as netaji.

The SP chief was speaking at an event at Chaudhary Charan Singh Degree College in Jaswant Nagar assembly segment of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of his party’s Jaswant Nagar MLA and uncle Shivpal Yadav and newly-elected Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav. The event was organised on former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary.

“The Mainpuri model trumped the BJP’s Gujarat model. Now the Gujarat model people (BJP) is studying the Mainpuri model after their defeat. The Samajwadis will make the Gujarat model (BJP) fail again in the 2024 LS and 2027 UP assembly polls in the state just the way they did in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls,” Akhilesh said.

The SP, early this month, won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls after the seat fell vacant following Mulayam’s death on October 10.

“The injustice of the BJP government is rising unabated in the state and soon the SP will launch a statewide jail bharo campaign--the way netaji used to do--against the BJP government,” Akhilesh said.

A senior SP leader said: “Though Akhileshji did not elaborate on the Mainpuri model, what I understand is that he means the Yadav family fighting the BJP together, socialism and previous SP governments’ development agenda.”

“Now, Chacha is with us,” said Akhilesh referring to merger of Shivpal’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) with the SP after the Mainpuri victory.

He also said, “Netaji treading the path shown by Chaudhary Charna Singh worked relentlessly for poor and farmers. Despite opposition from several quarters, netaji, during his chief ministership had installed the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh at the most important spot on the U.P. Vidhan Bhavan premises.” Akhilesh said the BJP had undone the pro-farmers’ policy of Charan Singh.

The SP chief also said he will visit every jail where the BJP government has imprisoned his party leaders.