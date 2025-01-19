Menu Explore
Major fire breaks out in Mahakumbh tent city in Prayagraj; several tents gutted

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 19, 2025 05:53 PM IST

Officials said the fire was largely brought under control after an hour of firefighting and efforts are underway to prevent it from spreading any further

A major fire broke out possibly due to blasts of cooking gas cylinders in a camp at the Mahakumbh tent city in Prayagraj on Sunday with over two dozen tents believed to have been gutted in the incident, officials said, adding that it was largely brought under control after an hour of firefighting and efforts are underway to prevent it from spreading any further. Officials are yet to confirm any casualty in the incident.

The fire broke out in Sector 19 of the sprawling 4,000-hectare tent city on the banks of Sangam with plumes of smoke emerging from the burning camp. (PTI)
The fire broke out in Sector 19 of the sprawling 4,000-hectare tent city on the banks of Sangam with plumes of smoke emerging from the burning camp. (PTI)

“Two gas cylinders exploded in the camp Sector 19 of the Mela area causing a massive fire in the camp. Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the site and efforts are underway to control the fire and prevent it from spreading any further,” said chief fire officer (CFO) of Mela, Pramod Sharma.

The fire broke out in Sector 19 of the sprawling 4,000-hectare tent city on the banks of Sangam with plumes of smoke emerging from the burning camp. Four fire-tender trucks and eight fire-fighting motorcycles reached the spot to extinguish the flames and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are also on the site aiding in the efforts. Traffic jams in the mela area caused problems for fire tenders and ambulances to reach the spot.

Senior mela officials, including DM of Mahakumbh Nagar Vijay Kiran Anand, SSP (Mela) Rajesh Dwivedi and DIG (Mela) Vaibhav Krishna reached the site to supervise the efforts.

The 45-day fair kick-started on January 13 and is set to conclude on February 26.

