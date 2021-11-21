Major mishap averted due to alertness of railway keyman in Pratapgarh

A major mishap on Pratapgarh-Lucknow railway route was averted after an alert railway keyman spotted broken track near Antu railway station in Pratapgarh minutes before Padmavat Express was to cross the stretch.

Railway keyman Moti Lal was inspecting the tracks when he spotted a gap in the track near Mishran village around 2 km ahead of Antu station at around 8.35 am.

“There was at least 2 inch gap in the tracks. The Padmavat Express had started moving. Moti Lal stood on the tracks with red flag following which the train driver immediately applied brakes. The keyman informed the driver and control room of the broken track following which repair work was started,” said Antu Railway station superintendent AK Dubey.

The Lucknow-bound train was halted at the station for 45 minutes until the track was repaired. The train left station at 9.21 am.

Dubey appreciated the alertness of the keyman and said the gap in the track was developed due to cold.