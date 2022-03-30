Make 100-day plan to improve power supply, minister to UPPCL

LUCKNOW Energy minister AK Sharma on Tuesday asked UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) officials to chalk out a 100-day action plan to further improve power supply in the state. He also asked them to make preparations to deal with the summer load.

After his appointment as minister last week, this was Sharma’s first meeting with officials at the Shakti Bhawan here.

“Make an action plan for three months to improve power supply and increase revenue collection by plugging in line losses and controlling power theft,” the minister directed officials.

As electricity load was sure to increase in the days to come, the minister asked officials to make prior preparations to deal with the situation so that people do not have to face power cuts.

He said it was necessary to check the load of each and every feeder and substation and match the same with the revenue that was being collected against the power being sold to consumers.

The minister asked UPPCL chairman M Devraj to make a plan for underground cabling in Lucknow, like in Varanasi and Ayodhya. He said power infrastructure needed to be strengthened to ensure 24-hour power supply to consumers of all categories.