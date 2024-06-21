 Make yoga part of routine for healthy, long life: Yogi - Hindustan Times
Make yoga part of routine for healthy, long life: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 22, 2024 05:40 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges people to embrace yoga for a healthy life. Led a mass yoga session on International Yoga Day, emphasizing unity and respect for tradition.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people of the state to make yoga a part of their daily routine for a healthy and long life. He said yoga benefits humanity and it is a comprehensive knowledge that unites physically and mentally.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath doing yoga at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on June 21. (HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath doing yoga at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on June 21. (HT photo)

The CM led a mass yoga practice session held at Raj Bhavan on the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel also took part in the session. Yogi emphasised that yoga paves the way for the welfare of all humanity, transcending the limitations of country, society, and time.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“By embracing yoga and connecting the entire human race, we show true respect for our ancestors and heritage. the International Yoga Day has become a medium for all of us to express this respect towards this tradition of India,” he said.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra welcomed governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath by presenting them with a Tulsi plant. Many yoga practitioners and instructors participated in group yoga practice session with great enthusiasm.

The CM underlined that the theme of International Yoga Day ‘Yoga for all’ signifies that yoga is free from discrimination. He highlighted that yoga transcends barriers of caste, region, language, time and country.

“My appeal is to incorporate yoga into your daily routine,” he said. Governor Anandiben Patel, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, principal secretary, AYUSH, Leena Johri, along with yoga practitioners and trainers were present on the occasion.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Make yoga part of routine for healthy, long life: Yogi
