Malaysian women tourists wave national flag at Taj, give written apology later

ByHemendra Chaturvedi
Feb 15, 2024 07:36 PM IST

The incident took place on Thursday morning at about 8 am . About six Malayasian women tourists accompanied by an Indian entered Taj. Later, a video went viral in which these women were seen holding their national flag on the pathway near the central tank.

Agra In violation of norms, a group of women tourists from Malaysia waved their national flag while standing on the pathway near the central tank on Taj Mahal premises on Thursday morning. Later, on being questioned, they expressed ignorance about restrictions on such things at Taj and were allowed to go after submitting a written apology.

There is a restriction on promotional, commercial and canvassing activities on Taj Mahal premises. (HT FILE)
“The incident took place on Thursday morning at about 8 am . About six Malaysian women tourists accompanied by an Indian entered Taj. Later, a video went viral in which these women were seen holding their national flag on the pathway near the central tank,” said Prince Vajpayee, senior conservation assistant, Archaeological Survey of India.

“They got themselves photographed while holding the flag. On being questioned, they said they did not know about restrictions on canvassing or promotional activities at Taj Mahal,” he said .

“They tendered a written apology and were allowed to go. The Indian accompanying them also expressed ignorance about the norms at Taj,” said Vajpayee .

Such incidents take place off and on and those indulging in such activities express ignorance and apologise. Although mobile is allowed now, tourists cannot carry other items. However, such material often skips frisking at Taj Mahal gates.

The popularity of Taj Mahal often lures the visitors to canvas or promote things with Taj in the background. So, there is a restriction on promotional, commercial and canvassing activities on Taj Mahal premises.

Stringent checking and frisking take place at both eastern and western gates of Taj Mahal and staff from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) takes care of internal security . Bags are checked when tourist cross DFMD (Door Framed Metal Detector) near entry gates .

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

