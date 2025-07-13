Man accused of hiding identity during marriage sent to jail

A middle-aged man accused of marrying a 20-year-old girl from Prayagraj at a temple in Bhuliyapur area of Pratapgarh while concealing his identity was sent to jail for breach of peace on Saturday evening, police said. Based on a complaint from the temple priest, Mangala Prasad, police registered a case and took the man into custody. (For representation)

The girl was handed over to her mother, who later lodged a kidnapping case against the accused at Phaphamau police station.

According to police, the accused, identified as Matloob Ahmed, had introduced himself as Rajiv during the marriage at Maa Belha Devi temple. The incident sparked suspicion among locals, who made him sit on the temple stairs until police arrived.

Initial questioning revealed the man claimed to be a resident of Malaka Chandapur in Prayagraj’s Phaphamau area. However, when Bhuliyapur police outpost in-charge Ankit Tiwari arrived and questioned him further, he allegedly admitted that his real name was Matloob Ahmed.

As members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal began gathering at the police station, raising objections, police took preventive action and booked Matloob Ahmed for breach of peace. He was produced before the sub-divisional magistrate, who sent him to jail on a 14-day remand.

The girl had arrived at the temple along with her younger sister. They had reportedly left home saying that they were going to a temple. However, after receiving a call from Pratapgarh police, the mother arrived at the Nagar Kotwali police station on Saturday afternoon and took her daughters back home. She later lodged a case at the Phaphamau police station, alleging that the accused kidnapped her two daughters.