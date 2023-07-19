Youth held for using fake papers to study abroad

MEERUT Badgaon police of Saharanpur district arrested a man who forged the mark-sheet and Aadhaar card of his younger brother and got himself admitted to a Singapore university after seeking passport and study visa with the forged documents. The youth desperately wanted to pursue higher studies abroad but was denied study visa because of gap in his studies. So he resorted to fraud. (Pic for representation)

The accused Sachin,25 ( single name) pursued his eight-month course in building service management during 2022-23 session in a Singapore university and returned to India where police arrested him after receiving inputs about his fraud.

“A case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and 3/12 Passport Act has been registered against him in Badgaon police station, , said police.

Sachin, a resident of Mirzapur village of Saharanpur district, told police that he passed high school in 2013 and intermediate exams in 2015. He desperately wanted to pursue higher studies abroad but was denied study visa because of gap in his studies.

His younger brother Gautam passed high school in 2020 and his documents were with him. He developed a fake Aadhaar card and mark-sheet by placing his photographs on them and got passport in his name with the forged documents. He then got study visa from a Singapore university and went there to pursue his dreams.

Someone reported his fraud to the SHO of Badgaon police station V K Srivastav who arrested him on Monday and recovered a passport, a visa, two Aadhaar cards, two mark-sheets and two PAN card from his possession.

