Man arrested in Lucknow for posing as a cop, duping gullible
A youth was arrested for extorting money from commuters by masquerading as a cop, from Polytechnic crossing under Ghazipur police station on Friday /Sunday midnight.
Police said the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (fraud), 384 (extortion) and 342 (wrongfully stopping people) after registering an FIR against him in this connection.
The Lucknow police officials said the accused was identified as Abhishek Mishra, 27, of Kalyanpur, Gudamba. He was arrested when one Arman Khan lodged an FIR in this connection.
Khan told the police that he was stopped by the accused near Polytechnic crossing when he was returning home late night on Wednesday. He said the accused extorted money in the name of traffic violation.
Khan said the accused posed as police personnel but he had doubts on him as he was not in the police uniform.
Police officials said the accused was arrested when he again reached Polytechnic crossing to extort money similarly.
During interrogation, the accused confessed that he has been duping people in a similar fashion for past few days.
Ludhiana shop owners accuse officials of releasing towed vehicle in exchange of money
The local market association on Saturday accused the traffic police's tow-away van officials of allegedly releasing a towed vehicle after accepting money from the owner in Niggar Mandi, near Akalgarh market in the afternoon. Niggar Mandi Market Association president Rahul Malhotra said the police personnel, along with employees of private companies hired for towing away wrongly-parked vehicles, were pressed for the job in the market.
Insurance firm directed to reimburse ₹7.7 lakh claim for stolen trailer
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a claim of ₹7.7 lakh against a stolen trailer to the complainant, a logistics company, along with compensation of ₹5,000. M/s Multiform Logistics Private Limited, Fleet Owners and Transport Contractors, Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against the New Delhi-based Iffco-Tokio General Insurance through its managing director (referred to as OP1) and through its branch manager, Ludhiana (OP2).
‘Pune climate warriors’ initiative to cover 30 schools
Pune-based NGOs have joined hands to create awareness about climate change among students and make them “Pune climate warriors”. Vanrai, Alert (Association for Learning, Education, Research and Training) and Symbiosis Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability have initiated “Pune climate warriors” programme in 30 schools across Pune covering about 20,000 students.
Plans afoot to put Dussehri village in Kakori on tourist map soon
The grand old Dussehri village of Kakori block of the state capital could soon be on the tourist map. “We have big plans for the village, especially the grand old Dussehri tree that is said to be around 300-year-old and is claimed to be the mother tree of Dussehri mangoes,” said district magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar, Lucknow on plans to develop the village into a 'tourist hub'. He also saw the famous Dussehri tree.
Citizens’ initiative helps in water conservation at Baner-Pashan hill
It has taken 15 years for volunteers of Vasundhara Swachata Abhiyan to turn Baner-Pashan hill from barren to lush green, with an increase in groundwater levels and also control the flooding in the area. Baner-Pashan hill was declared as a biodiversity place by Pune Municipal Corporation in 2005, post which Vasundhara Swachata Abhiyan started a plantation and growth drive since 2006 on this hill. Besides plantation, volunteers also began work on water and soil conservation.
