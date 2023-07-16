Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gorakhpur temple security upped after arrest of man with gun

Gorakhpur temple security upped after arrest of man with gun

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jul 16, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Mishra is a young trader from Betiya district of Bihar who had come to the town with his nine-year-old son, Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover confirmed

After the arrest of a man with a country-made pistol from the heavily fortified Gorakhnath temple gate on Friday evening, police ramped up security arrangements on and near the temple premises in light of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheduled visit to the town on Saturday.

Gorakhnath temple (File)
Gorakhnath temple (File)

Security officials were conducting an intensive checking of the temple premises when Subodh Mishra was arrested. Mishra is a young trader from Betiya district of Bihar who had come to the town with his nine-year-old son, Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover confirmed.

Police officials added that the accused claimed that the pistol didn’t belong to him but could’ve been placed in his bag when he was travelling on a train. HTC

