Man behind threat to Gorakhnath temple shifted to Gorakhpur jail
Lucknow The man behind threat to blow up Gorakhnath temple, Vidhan Bhawan and others places in February this year was languishing in jail for nearly two months in another case while the local police team of Gorakhpur searched for him. The police got a B-warrant prepared in connection with the threat after coming to know about it and got him transferred to Gorakhpur jail on Thursday, police officials said.
Inspector in-charge of Cantt police station, Shashi Bhushan Rai informed that the accused was identified as a Firozabad resident Sonu Singh, who had also been associated with a political outfit. He said the police would soon apply for his custody remand in a court to question him about the case registered against him with the Cantt police.
He said the accused had tweeted about planting bombs at eight different places in the temple on February 4 earlier this year.
Another police official said the twitter handle was created in the name of Lady Don and athreat was issued to blow UP assembly and Lucknow railway station as well. He said the accused also tweeted about planting bombs at different places in Meerut and several false tweets were made through the same handle.
He said the investigation by social media team revealed that the twitter handle was operated by Sonu Singh of Sirsaganj locality under Ahmadpur police station in Firozabad. He said the accused was not found at home when the police team visited his house and kept on dodging the police for nearly four months.
“Recently the police came to know that the accused whom they were searching for, was already lodged in Agra jail in another case of attack on policemen. The police then initiated a move to shift him to Gorakhpur jail and take his custody remand for further interrogation about his tweets. His intentions and people behind his tweets will be known only after his interrogation,” he said.
Agnipath agitation: NC Railways’ users condemn damage to Rly assets
The second meeting of the 9th Zonal Railway Users and Consultative Committee of North Central Railway was organised at a city hotel in Prayagraj on Friday. The committee unanimously condemned the recent violence and damage to railway property during the agitation against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme. Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar also suggested that the approved list of products for stalls at railway stations should be provided to members so they can check it while inspecting stations.
Farmer First Project: GADVASU conducts training on backyard poultry
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a one-day training for beneficiary farmers under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-sponsored Farmer First Project at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Handiaya. The project's co-principal investigators Pragya Bhadauria, Amandeep Singh and Navkiran Kaur organised the event in which a total of 30 beneficiary farmers from the Channanwal and Dhaner villages were trained and provided inputs for backyard poultry farming.
Draft of BBMP wards notified, but uncertainty looms over elections
The Karnataka government has notified the draft delimitation to expand the number of wards under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from 198 to 243, and the same will be posted in the public domain to call for any objections within the next 15 days. Not just new wards would be drawn, but reservations for other backward classes will also be included, the government added.
Monitor cotton fields for pink bollworms, PAU cautions farmers
Punjab Agricultural University's (PAU) senior entomologist Vijay Kumar has advised cotton growers to monitor fields regularly for the presence of pink bollworm during a live event being streamed on YouTube and Facebook for local farmers. Microbiology expert Pratiba Vyas, meanwhile, said biofertilizers were low-cost, eco-friendly, pollution-free microbial inoculants that helped in maintaining soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity.
CM distributes financial assistance to sportspersons
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday handed over financial assistance cheques to 60 sportspersons under Mission Excellence, a move aimed at helping budding talent in the international arena. The Delhi government started the Mission Excellence scheme in 2018 to provide outstanding sportspersons with financial assistance of upto ₹16 lakh to ensure that talented players do not face a lack of funds.
