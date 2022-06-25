Man behind threat to Gorakhnath temple shifted to Gorakhpur jail

Lucknow The man behind threat to blow up Gorakhnath temple, Vidhan Bhawan and others places in February this year was languishing in jail for nearly two months in another case while the local police team of Gorakhpur searched for him. The police got a B-warrant prepared in connection with the threat after coming to know about it and got him transferred to Gorakhpur jail on Thursday, police officials said.

Inspector in-charge of Cantt police station, Shashi Bhushan Rai informed that the accused was identified as a Firozabad resident Sonu Singh, who had also been associated with a political outfit. He said the police would soon apply for his custody remand in a court to question him about the case registered against him with the Cantt police.

He said the accused had tweeted about planting bombs at eight different places in the temple on February 4 earlier this year.

Another police official said the twitter handle was created in the name of Lady Don and athreat was issued to blow UP assembly and Lucknow railway station as well. He said the accused also tweeted about planting bombs at different places in Meerut and several false tweets were made through the same handle.

He said the investigation by social media team revealed that the twitter handle was operated by Sonu Singh of Sirsaganj locality under Ahmadpur police station in Firozabad. He said the accused was not found at home when the police team visited his house and kept on dodging the police for nearly four months.

“Recently the police came to know that the accused whom they were searching for, was already lodged in Agra jail in another case of attack on policemen. The police then initiated a move to shift him to Gorakhpur jail and take his custody remand for further interrogation about his tweets. His intentions and people behind his tweets will be known only after his interrogation,” he said.