Man, brother-in-law get lifeterm for gang rape with minor in Bulandshahr

A special court in Bulandshahr district on Monday sentenced two men to rigorous life imprisonment for gang-raping a minor girl in 2022. The verdict was pronounced by additional district and sessions judge (POCSO Special Court-1) Manoj Kumar Singh (III), who also imposed a fine of ₹58,500 each on the convicts -- Karan and his brother-in-law Satveer. The convicts were also fined ₹ 58,500 each.

The incident took place in the Aurangabad police station area of Bulandshahr, where the victim, a Class 10 student, was subjected to sexual assault by the accused. According to additional district government counsel (ADGC) Mahesh Raghav, the perpetrators not only gang-raped the girl but also recorded a video of the act, which they used to blackmail and repeatedly exploit the minor. The accused threatened to make the video public, subjecting the victim to ongoing trauma and coercion.

The case came to the attention of authorities after the victim’s father filed a complaint on April 30, 2022, alleging that Karan had been harassing his daughter for several days prior to the incident. On the day of the crime, the accused reportedly intercepted the girl as she was returning from school. They lured her to an isolated location and allegedly gave her a cold drink laced with a sedative before raping her, her father was quoted as saying in the complaint. The FIR further stated that the perpetrators circulated the obscene video, amplifying the victim’s distress.

During the trial, the prosecution presented compelling evidence, including the victim’s testimony, forensic reports, and details of the accused’s threats, the ADGC said. The court found Karan and Satveer guilty under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The judge emphasised the gravity of the offence, noting the physical and psychological harm inflicted on the young victim, as well as the deliberate use of the video to perpetuate her exploitation, the ADGC said.