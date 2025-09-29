Edit Profile
    Man, daughter killed in illegal cracker unit blast in UP’s Fatehpur; 4 cops suspended

    Fatehpur SP Anup Singh said Noor Mohammad (one of the deceased) earlier held a licence to make firecrackers but had not renewed it for the past two years

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 10:25 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, KANPUR
    A man and his daughter were killed while two others, including his son, were critically injured in an explosion on Monday morning at an alleged illegal firecracker unit being operated in a house in Rewadi Khurd village under Kalyanpur police limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, said police, adding four policemen had been suspended for negligence.

    The deceased were identified as Noor Mohammad, 57, and his daughter Tayyaba, 18. (For Representation)
    The deceased were identified as Noor Mohammad, 57, and his daughter Tayyaba, 18, who died on the spot when the upper floor of their house collapsed. His son Alisher and a local milkman Guddu of Laxmanpur sustained severe injuries in the incident and were referred to LLR Hospital in Kanpur, they added.

    Fatehpur SP Anup Singh, who visited the site, said Noor Mohammad earlier held a licence to make firecrackers but had not renewed it for the past two years. Despite this, he continued operating the unit from his residence.

    No FIR had been registered till late Monday evening. However, the SP suspended four policemen for negligence, noting that they had failed to act despite repeated directives to monitor such activities. Additional SP Mahendra Pal Singh has been tasked with conducting an inquiry.

    Those suspended include Kalyanpur SHO Shailesh Singh, outpost in-charge Saurabh Sharma and beat constables Dev Narayan and Bankey Bihari.

