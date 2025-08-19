Man dies after therapy from quack in Lucknow’s Kakori

A 35-year-old man recovering from a fractured leg died allegedly after he was treated by a quack in the Kakori area near here on Saturday, police said. Station house officer Satish Chandra said charges of culpable homicide under Section 106 of the BNS were slapped on the Unnao man.

As per the police, the quack, identified as one Abhishek and who hails from Unnao’s Unchagaon, allegedly violently jolted Umashankar’s injured leg in an attempt to ‘cure’ him, after which the latter died. The incident took place in Bahaduram under Kakori police station limits, and a case under the relevant BNS section was registered on Monday, officials added.

Station house officer Satish Chandra said charges of culpable homicide under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been invoked, and a postmortem examination was also conducted. “Preliminary findings of the PM report showed the cause of the death to be shock and haemorrhage. More details are awaited,” the officer added.

As per reports, Umashankar had met with an accident nine days ago and was undergoing treatment at the KGMU Trauma Centre and a private orthopedic hospital in Hardoi. According to his wife Geeta, Abhishek came to their house on August 16 and insisted on treating Umashankar. “He claimed he could fix the leg through therapy and asked us not to take him to any hospital,” she said in her statement.

Around 8 pm on August 16, Abhishek allegedly started treating Umashankar’s injured leg and pulled it with force. “He jolted the leg so hard that my husband collapsed and died instantly,” Geeta added. The accused fled soon after.

Local sources said one Sukhram had introduced Abhishek to the couple. Police said raids were on to arrest Abhishek.

Dr Arpit Singh, an orthopaedic at KGMU, said the strain from the jolt could have led to Umashankar suffering a cardiac arrest. “Some people claim to heal such patients, but their success rate is very low. While one can’t die directly due to such a therapy, the strain could have caused either cardiac arrest or a clot in the heart.”