Man forges papers in a bid to beat Thai ban, nabbed at Lko’s CCSIA

In a bid to re-enter Thailand, despite a ban imposed by a Thai court, a 39-year-old man was arrested at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow on Monday for allegedly using a forged passport and fake identity documents. The accused arrested by Sarojini Nagar police (Sourced)

“The accused, Kamlesh Kumar, real name Kamlesh Yadav, confessed that he had been barred by a Thai court for working illegally in Thailand without an employment visa. To bypass the restriction, he created a new identity by altering his name, father’s name, and date of birth, and obtained a fresh passport and Aadhar card using forged documents,” said SHO Sarojini Nagar, Rajdev Ram Prajapati.

“Based on a formal complaint filed by Upendra Tiwari J, an official with the Bureau of Immigration, a case has been registered at Sarojini Nagar Police Station under Charges of sections 318(4), 319(2), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 12 of the Passport Act,” the SHO added.

According to police, the incident came to light when the accused attempted to board flight FD-147 to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), Bangkok. At the immigration counter, officers grew suspicious after Kamlesh failed to provide a return ticket and hotel booking, both mandatory under tourist visa regulations.

Upon further checks, authorities discovered that the accused had previously been issued two passports (HS2595917 and S7146924) under the name Kamlesh Yadav, with a date of birth listed as July 2, 1986. However, the current passport (C4816204) presented at the airport bore the name Kamlesh Kumar with a date of birth of May 10, 1975 — raising immediate red flags.

“Following interrogation, Kamlesh admitted to forging his documents to evade the travel ban and gain re-entry into Thailand. He also acknowledged that the Aadhar card submitted with the passport application was fabricated,” a police release read.