Sultanpur , The body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling hook inside his locked house here on Wednesday, police said. Man found hanging from ceiling hook at his house in UP's Sultanpur

Circle Officer R K Chaturvedi said preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased, identified as Ashok Yadav , had allegedly assaulted his mother and wife two days ago and driven them out of the house in the Jaisinghpur Kotwali area.

"He was often involved in assaulting family members. Prima facie, the case appears to be of suicide, but the exact cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report," the officer said.

According to police, when the door of Ashok's house did not open on Wednesday morning, villagers entered the premises through the roof. On peeping through a window into the room, they found his body hanging from a hook.

Police said the main door of the house was found locked from the outside, while a tin shed on the roof was open, and a ladder was placed there. The body was tied with two 'gamchas' and was hanging from a ceiling hook, with the legs bent and touching the ground.

Upon receiving information, police and a forensic team reached the spot, took the body into custody and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

Officials said the tongue of the deceased was not protruding, raising suspicion about the circumstances of the death. The forensic team collected evidence from the spot.

Police said Ashok was alone at home at the time of the incident, as his wife and children had gone to her parents' house. He had returned home on Tuesday night after attending a dinner invitation.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.