A POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Sitapur on Friday found a man guilty of raping and murdering his eight-year-old daughter, and awarded him the death sentence, senior police officials in Lucknow said. Man gets death for rape and murder of 8-year-old daughter

The court of special judge and additional district judge Rahul Prakash, which pronounced the sentence, observed that the rape and murder of a child by the father, who’s responsible for the safety and security of the child, came under the rarest of rare case. The judgement, a copy of which is with HT, states that the convict be hanged till death.

Stating that the minor girl’s mother and siblings were the worst affected and a penalty of ₹60,000 slapped on the convict would not be sufficient for their future requirements, the court recommended that the state government provide them sufficient financial assistance. The court also asked the district legal services authority and the district magistrate of Sitapur to ensure the family got the financial aid.

On February 1, 2020, the girl went missing after which an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping of a minor girl) was lodged at Reusa police station of Sitapur on the complaint of the father, the police officials said. Four days after her disappearance, the girl’s decomposed body was found buried near her house and the father was arrested. The accused, later, confessed to raping and strangulating his daughter when they were alone at the house.

