Man gets life term for raping minor Dalit girl; trial completed in 24 days

In a record 24-day trial, a Sitapur court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old Dalit girl under the newly enacted Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), police officials said on Wednesday. (Pic for representation)

The verdict, delivered on November 29, also imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on the convict, to be provided to the victim for her treatment. Officials noted that this is among the first cases of minor rape under the BNS in the state, showcasing a swift judicial process.

A Sitapur official stated the incident was reported on October 14 when one Vishal Kashyap, the victim’s neighbour raped her after taking her to a deserted place behind a primary school of a village under Pisawan police station limits of Sitapur on the pretext of taking her to a fair at around 7pm.

He said the accused was arrested from the spot when the girl’s family members reached there while searching for her.

He said the girl was profusely bleeding from her private parts after which she was rushed to hospital while the police registered an FIR under BNS section 65 (2) for raping a woman below 12 years of age as well as appropriate sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of SC/ST Act for atrocities against Dalits.

Alok Prasad, circle officer of Mahauli, under whose jurisdiction Pisawan police station falls, claimed that this is the first case under BNS section of the state under which police have succeeded in getting the accused convicted and got him sentenced to life imprisonment.

He said the incident occurred on October 14 and on the same day FIR was lodged while the chargesheet in the case was filed in a competent court within 14 days on October 28. He said the court took cognizance of the charge sheet on November 5 and initiated the trial.

He said the court of Special Judge POCSO cases, Bhagirath Verma held the accused guilty after listening to witnesses from the prosecution as well as defense, and completed the trial in just 24 days and awarded punishment to the convict on November 29.

He said the head constable of Pisawan police station, Rajesh Kumar pursued the case effectively and assisted the court in completing the trial within a month. He said the head constable’s name will be sent for award to senior authorities.