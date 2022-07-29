Man gets life term for wife’s murder after daughters testify against him
MEERUT Two plucky girls fought a court case against their father for four years, testified against him and ensured that he got punishment for killing their mother because she could not give birth to a male child. Earlier, dissatisfied with police action, they had also written a letter to the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav with their blood and demanded justice. Yadav had called them to Lucknow and assured a fair investigation as well as financial help. Police became active thereafter.
On Wednesday, judge Vivek Kumar of the upper sessions court in Bulandshahar pronounced life imprisonment to the culprit Manoj Bansal and also slapped a fine of ₹20,000 on him. Bansal’s daughters Latika, 16, and Tanya, 11, were witnesses in the case and narrated the entire incident in court.
The girls’ lawyer Sanjay Sharma said that the court handed out life imprisonment to Manoj Bansal. He said that police dropped names of 7 other people in the case and he had appealed to the high court to include the names of other family members.
Sanjay further said that police filed a charge-sheet in which Manoj Bansal was made an accused under section 306 of IPC (provoking for suicide).
“We objected and pleaded that it was a case of murder and taking cognizance of it the court ordered to convert it into a murder case,” he said.
As per the case, Annu, 33, was married to Manoj Bansal, a resident of Kothiat locality in Bulandshahar, in 2000. The couple was blessed with two daughters Latika and Tanya. Lawyer Sanjay said that Manoj was desperate to have a male child and so started harassing his wife.
Annu’s mother Omvari Devi lodged a complaint with the city police on June 14, 2016 that Manoj Bansal called the family members of Annu on June 13, 2016 and asked them to take their daughter with them. When they refused, he threatened to kill her. The next day the family received a call from Latika and Tanya that their father had set their mother ablaze. They rushed to Annu’s house and admitted her to a hospital from where she was referred to a higher medical centre in Delhi. She died on June 20 after battling for life for a week.
Latika and Tanya accused their father of killing their mother. They said that Manoj Bansal locked them in a room before setting Annu ablaze. They requested him to not kill their mother but he ignored them.
They were taken by their maternal uncle who raised them after the incident. Latika was in class 11 and her sister Tanya in class 6 when their mother was killed. They became witnesses in the case against their father.
Dissatisfied with the lax attitude of the police in the case, both sisters wrote a letter to the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav with their blood and demanded justice. He called them to Lucknow and assured a fair investigation and also financial help. Thereafter, police investigated the case and filed a charge-sheet against Manoj Bansal but dropped names of other family members named in the case.
