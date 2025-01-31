Man held for duping people with fake cash; accomplice flees

letters@htlive.com The accused would then convince people to take ₹ one lakh in cash from them and transfer only ₹ 70,000 to their account. (For representation only)

Sarojininagar police arrested one person for duping people at railway stations and public places by offering them fake cash bundles and then getting the money transferred in the bank account through UPI.

The accused has been identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed, 27, a Lucknow resident who was staying in Delhi. His accomplice fled from the spot.

The arrested accused would roam around with fake identity as Aslam Siddiqui. He told police that he has studied till class 7 and used to work as a labourer in a gas cylinder supply agency in Delhi.

DCP South Nipun Agarwal said that the accused and his accomplice used to convince people by showing bundles of fake ₹500 notes kept in a handkerchief. The bundle had newspaper stuffed in between with currency notes stuck on either sides.

They would say that they had stolen the money from their employer as they were not paid for their jobs and now they feared of being caught if they carried such huge cash with them. The accused would then convince people to take ₹one lakh in cash from them and transfer only ₹70,000 to their account.

“Other accused is at large. The men have multiple cases including UP Gangster Act registered in their name at different railway stations, four cases with GRP Police Station, Agra Cantt, while two at GRP police of New Delhi,” said the DCP, and added that police recovered one forged Aadhaar card in the name of Aslam Siddiqui and one original Aadhar card in the name of Sarfaraz Ahmed along with two note bundles and two mobile phones.

On Friday, the police force was patrolling near the airport when information was received that two persons were trying to transfer money to their accounts by showing bundles of notes to passersby on the road from Laxman Chowk to Shaheed Path.

“The police reached the spot with their force. On seeing the police, one person ran away from the spot by jumping over the broken railing and another person Sarfaraz who is originally from Lucknow was caught on the spot.”