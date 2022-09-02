Man held in U.P.’s Moradabad over FB post announcing reward for killing CM Yogi
Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal said Sanjay Sharma posted the message from the Facebook ID of Atmaprakash Pandit, a resident of Harthala in Moradabad, to implicate him in a case of sedition
Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly posted a message claiming he will give a reward of ₹2 crore to whosoever kills chief minister Yogi Adityanath and tagging it to the Facebook page of Moradabad police. The arrested accused identified as Sanjay Sharma alias Sanju in his 20s is a resident of Manjhola Linepaar in Moradabad district.
Moradabad senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hemant Kutiyal told media persons that Sanjay posted the message from the Facebook ID of Atmaprakash Pandit, a resident of Harthala in Moradabad, to implicate him in a case of sedition. He told the police that Pandit was relative of the girl whom he wanted to marry and he was against it.
He somehow managed to get access to Pandit’s Facebook ID and posted the message between August 13 and 17 using internet connection of his neighbour to conceal his identity and tagged it to the page of Moradabad police created by a lady constable.
A case was registered in Civil Lines police station against an unknown person on the complaint of Harthala police post incharge Matin Ahmad. A team of Civil Lines police and surveillance cell investigated the matter and found that message was uploaded from Manjhola Linepaar and arrested Sanjay who confessed to his crime and was sent to jail.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
